The Stranger Things Ninth Episode Theory Is Going Viral But Is It Real

If you have seen the internet buzzing about a surprise ninth episode of Stranger Things season five, we regret to inform you that the Upside Down has officially claimed another rumor.

The short answer is no. The long answer is also no, just with more disappointment. There is not a hidden ninth episode waiting to drop. The odds of Netflix spending a fortune hyping up the official series finale, putting it in movie theaters, and then casually releasing an extra episode that blows up the ending are extremely slim. Like demogorgon falling through your ceiling slim.

Could the show return someday in some form. Sure. Never say never. But for now, season five is it. All the ninth episode theories are just fans doing what fans do best, creating chaos out of hope and Reddit threads.

There is more Stranger Things content coming, just not the kind people are expecting. A documentary about the making of the final season hits Netflix on January 12. That is the real goodbye.

If you are still hunting for another episode, you might want to check the Upside Down.