The Strongest Teenage Girl in the World Is From South Florida and Lives in the Gym

The strongest teenage girl in the world calls South Florida home, and most of her days are spent chasing strength inside the gym.

Anne Tyler recently placed first at the World Powerlifting Championships, earning the top spot on the global stage. Her current max lifts are nothing short of staggering, with a 210 pound bench press, a 415 pound squat, and a 460 pound deadlift.

Now a freshman at Nova Southeastern University, Tyler began powerlifting seven years ago after her older brother introduced her to the sport. By age 12, she was already competing and setting national records.

That dedication paid off again last August in Costa Rica at the 2025 IPF World Junior and Sub Junior Powerlifting Championships, where she captured the world title.

Training five days a week, Tyler spends up to three hours a day lifting, focusing on squats, bench press, deadlifts, and accessory work. As a vegetarian, she relies heavily on protein shakes, tofu, and creative meals to fuel her training.

Tyler says mental toughness is just as important as physical strength, especially after facing criticism for lifting more than many of her male peers. Her advice to other girls is simple. Do not worry about fitting into a box. Strength has no gender.

Outside the gym, Tyler also boxes, giving her friends extra confidence knowing she can handle just about anything.