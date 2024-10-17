Supermoon Donut Available For One Day Only at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts plus new flavors for St. Patrick’s Day Krispy Kreme is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days earlier with free doughnuts and new flavors. (leezsnow/Getty Images)

Get ready, doughnut lovers! On October 17, Krispy Kreme is celebrating a cosmic spectacle that you won’t want to miss—the Hunter’s Moon, also known as the Supermoon. This October, the full moon will be the closest to Earth it’s been all year, sitting at just 222,055 miles away and appearing 7% larger than usual. What better way to enjoy this celestial event than with a special treat from Krispy Kreme?

The Supermoon Super Doughnut

Krispy Kreme has crafted a limited-edition Supermoon Super Doughnut, available for one day only. This unique doughnut is unglazed and filled with a delicious cookies and Kreme filling. It’s dipped in vibrant yellow icing and topped with a swirl of chocolate cookie pieces, making it as visually appealing as it is tasty.

You can grab this cosmic delight at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S. on October 17, and the best part? It’s available all day long, so you don’t have to wait until nightfall to celebrate!

The only thing we are hunting for this Thursday is this dozen! 🌕 🍩



Available 10/17 only! Grab them before they vanish with the moon! #supermoon #krispykreme #doughnuts pic.twitter.com/2aK7yc7Mhm — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) October 15, 2024

Specialty Dozen Offer

Want to share the joy of this astronomical event? You can purchase the Supermoon Super Doughnut individually or opt for the Supermoon Super Doughnuts specialty dozen. This special box features six Supermoon Super Doughnuts alongside six Original Glazed doughnuts—perfect for a sweet gathering under the full moon.

Ordering Made Easy

Getting your hands on these celestial treats is simple! You can order for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app or website.

A Sweet Tribute to the Stars

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to celebrating the wonders of outer space. Earlier this year, they delighted fans with the Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut, and in previous years, they launched the Strawberry Supermoon and Mars doughnuts, as well as the Artemis Moon Doughnut. Each creation highlights the bakery’s commitment to bringing a touch of the cosmos to their doughnut-loving fans.

Join the Celebration

“This October’s Supermoon is the biggest all year. So, get outside Thursday night and make the view even sweeter by enjoying and sharing our Supermoon Super Doughnuts,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer.

So, mark your calendars for October 17 and treat yourself to a Supermoon Super Doughnut. Whether you’re an astronomy enthusiast or simply a fan of delicious doughnuts, this is one event you won’t want to miss!

Happy moon gazing and happy munching! 🌕✨