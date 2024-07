He’s timeless. He’s a legend. And he’s purging his closet and selling some of his favorite outfits and accessories in the name of charity. Can you imagine owning something right out of Elton John’s closet??? With one click you can own a piece of music history and help raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Starting bid is $26.60...the equivalent to a day’s worth of tolls in ‘south Florida. LOL!