Supreme Opens First Miami Store in the Design District

Supreme has officially opened its first-ever Miami location in the heart of the Design District at 45 NE 41st Street. Known for its limited weekly drops and bold streetwear style, the brand’s arrival brings a new level of energy to one of Miami’s most fashion-forward neighborhoods.

The 3,735-square-foot space features original artwork from artists like Rita Ackerman, Harmony Korine, Mark Gonzales, Nate Lowman, and Fuck This Life. One standout feature? A fully suspended skate bowl designed by American art collective Simparch — suspended above the main floor.

The store will offer the full Supreme experience: seasonal collections, exclusive accessories, collaborations, and skate gear. It joins other Supreme U.S. flagships in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Brooklyn.

To celebrate the opening, Supreme recently premiered Headbanger, a new skate film shot entirely in Miami by William Strobeck, starring pros like Zion Effs, Kader Sylla, and Sean Pablo.

Location: 45 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137

Phone: (305) 831-0176

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 11 AM – 8 PM

Sunday: 11 AM – 7 PM