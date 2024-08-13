SURPRISE! MIA Ranked As Worst Airport In This Category

If you’re planning an early morning departure, you might want to think twice before booking a flight out of Miami International Airport (MIA). According to a recent report by Upgraded Points, MIA tops the list as the worst airport for early morning flights. Over 30% of flights departing from MIA before 8 a.m. are delayed by at least seven minutes, making it a less-than-ideal choice for early risers.

Salt Lake City International and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International also scored poorly for early departures, further emphasizing the challenges of catching a timely flight from certain airports.

On a brighter note, if you’re looking for a smoother early morning experience, Cleveland Hopkins International stands out as the best option. With only 14% of flights delayed by an average of just four minutes, it offers the most reliable early departures. Kansas City International and Southwest Florida International also performed well, ranking among the top three airports for punctual early flights.

So, if a prompt early morning departure is crucial for your travel plans, consider choosing one of these top-rated airports to ensure a smoother start to your journey.