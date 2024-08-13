SURPRISE! MIA Ranked As Worst Airport In This Category

Cancelled flights on airport board Cancelled flights on airport board panel (Mimadeo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you’re planning an early morning departure, you might want to think twice before booking a flight out of Miami International Airport (MIA). According to a recent report by Upgraded Points, MIA tops the list as the worst airport for early morning flights. Over 30% of flights departing from MIA before 8 a.m. are delayed by at least seven minutes, making it a less-than-ideal choice for early risers.

Salt Lake City International and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International also scored poorly for early departures, further emphasizing the challenges of catching a timely flight from certain airports.

On a brighter note, if you’re looking for a smoother early morning experience, Cleveland Hopkins International stands out as the best option. With only 14% of flights delayed by an average of just four minutes, it offers the most reliable early departures. Kansas City International and Southwest Florida International also performed well, ranking among the top three airports for punctual early flights.

So, if a prompt early morning departure is crucial for your travel plans, consider choosing one of these top-rated airports to ensure a smoother start to your journey.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!