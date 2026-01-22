Survivor Ultimate Fan Cafe is Coming to Miami at Jungle Island!

Miami, this one is for all my Survivor fans. The Survivor Ultimate Fan Cafe is opening at Jungle Island from January 31 through April 12, bringing the full Survivor experience to the 305 for a limited time.

You can try Survivor style challenges, take photos at the Tribal Council, and enjoy themed food and drinks with island vibes. It is a fun option for group outings, date nights, and anyone looking for something different to do in Miami.

Tickets range from about $27 to $86, depending on the experience and seating option you choose. The cafe will also host special Survivor watch parties, including live Season 50 watch parties every Wednesday starting February 25.

If you want all the details, time slots, and ticket options, here is the link!

If you have ever yelled at your TV during Survivor, now is your chance to step into it.