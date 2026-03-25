Swedish House Mafia Reveal Surprise Saturday Night Takeover at Ultra Miami 2026

If you were at Ultra Music Festival in 2023, then you already know… Swedish House Mafia closed out the entire festival and it was insane. No notes.

Earlier this week, Ultra posted a vague teaser on Instagram hinting at a special mainstage moment for Saturday. No names, no details… just enough to get people talking.

At the same time, Swedish House Mafia started teasing something of their own, posting a group chat on Instagram Stories where they were adding artists one by one.

Now it all makes sense.

What was originally scheduled as a Sebastian Ingrosso b2b Steve Angello closing set on Saturday, March 28 has turned into a full Swedish House Mafia takeover… with Axwell joining them on stage.

This marks the trio’s first time sharing Ultra’s mainstage since their 2023 closing set.

They’re also bringing Afr ojack, Armand Van Helden, Boys Noize, Kelly Lee Owens, and MPH into the mix, turning this into what’s being described as a “festival within the festival.”

There’s also speculation this could come with new music, possibly marking the start of their next album era following Paradise Again.

Bottom line… this is not just another set.

This is a moment.

And if 2023 taught us anything, it’s this… when Swedish House Mafia closes Ultra, you don’t move.

Are you camping out at mainstage for this or are you risking it and bouncing around?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below, and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.