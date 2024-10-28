Taco Bell Bringing Decades Menu This Week

Sign For Fast Food Brand Taco Bell Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell on 1st July 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants founded in 1962 by Glen Bell. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Taco Bell is bringing back the good ol’ days with its new “Decades Menu,” featuring fan-favorite items from the ‘60s to the 2000s—each under $3. Launching on Halloween October 31st, the lineup includes nostalgic gems like the ‘90s Gordita Supreme and the ‘00s Caramel Apple Empanada (back Nov. 21!). Other blasts from the past include the ‘60s Tostada and ‘80s Meximelt, perfect for those craving a taste of history. For a bigger throwback feast, the $7 Luxe Cravings Box bundles classics like the Beef Gordita Supreme with some modern hits. Get ready to relive the Taco Bell glory days, one bite at a time!