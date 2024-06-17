The Tallest Building South of New York City Coming to Downtown Miami

$668 Million Building on the Way to The Miami Skyline

Miami skyline Miami skyline

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences is coming to Miami and could very well be the tallest U.S. buildings south of New York. The financing was just approved for a $668 million loan to complete this massive skyscraper.

Located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, the development will be 100 stories with 205 rooms for a luxury hotel and 387 condo units. According to a representative for the development, 90 percent of the units have been sold.

The building is slated to be finished by the middle of 2028.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!