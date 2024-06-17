The Tallest Building South of New York City Coming to Downtown Miami

Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences is coming to Miami and could very well be the tallest U.S. buildings south of New York. The financing was just approved for a $668 million loan to complete this massive skyscraper.

Located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, the development will be 100 stories with 205 rooms for a luxury hotel and 387 condo units. According to a representative for the development, 90 percent of the units have been sold.

The building is slated to be finished by the middle of 2028.