Target Is Releasing a Pokémon Collection in May!

If you grew up on Pokémon… this is about to be dangerous for your wallet.

Target just announced an exclusive Pokémon collection to celebrate 30 years of the brand, but here’s the thing… it’s not out yet.

The first drop hits stores on May 2 and goes online May 3, with a second wave coming June 6.

We’re talking over 100 items across clothing, accessories, home goods and more… all inspired by characters like Pikachu and the original starters.

And this isn’t random merch. The collection was actually designed with real Pokémon fans in mind, so it’s full of those “if you know, you know” details.

Prices are also pretty reasonable, with a lot of items under $20… which means yeah, people are probably going to go crazy when it drops.

Bottom line… you’ve got time, but not a lot. Because once May 2 hits? This is one of those collections that’s not gonna sit on shelves.