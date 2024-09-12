Target releases a Disney Halloween Collection!

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party The first touches of Fall are upon us and there is plenty of festive fun for guests to look forward to this season at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. From Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE to eerie-sistable merchandise and food and beverage delights, there is so much to experience this spooky season at the Most Magical Place on Earth. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer) (Matt Stroshane/Matt Stroshane, Photographer)

Summer is almost over, which means Halloween is upon us. That’s why Target just unleashed their exclusive Disney Halloween collection online, and trust me, you don’t want to miss out!

Whether you’re already dreaming of spooky season or just want to add a bit of Disney flair to your fall, this collection has it all. We’re talking about Mickey pumpkins in two sizes—perfect for spicing up your home decor. Plus, there are adorable shirts, mugs, and so much more to get you in that Halloween spirit.

Prices are super friendly too, ranging from $13 to $75. So, if you’re planning a trip to Disney World this October or just want to make your space a bit more magical, hop online and grab your favorites before they vanish.