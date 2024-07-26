TAX FREE Sales Starts Monday For Back to School!

As the back-to-school season approaches, shopping for supplies can quickly add up. From new clothes and shoes to essential items like pens, notebooks, and folders, the costs can be daunting. Fortunately, Florida is offering a financial break with its Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, running from Monday, July 29, to Sunday, August 9.

Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation, encourages Floridians to seize this opportunity: “Don’t get schooled this year. Start your back-to-school shopping now and save big.” Governor Ron DeSantis also highlighted the importance of this tax holiday during his recent visit to Aventura, noting how significant the savings can be for families with multiple children.

During this tax holiday, several items will be exempt from sales tax, including:

Most school supplies priced at $50 or less per item.

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a price tag of $100 or less per item.

Personal computers and related accessories costing $1,500 or less for non-commercial use.

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced at $30 or less.

However, the tax holiday does not cover rental or repair of qualifying items, nor does it apply to sales at theme parks or entertainment complexes. For a full list of eligible items, visit FloridaRevenue.com/BacktoSchool.

Make the most of this tax-free shopping period and save on essential back-to-school supplies!