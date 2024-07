Tour ends in December Taylor Swift performs on stage during during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Anfield on June 13, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Taylor Swift is set to bring her Era’s Tour to South Florida in October and tickets are pretty expensive! My wife is a huge “Swiftie” and I might honestly drop a few thousand dollars just to watch the sign language interpreters do what they do! Check out the few clips posted below from Taylor’s Era Tour stop in Spain and tell me these interpreters aren’t a vibe!