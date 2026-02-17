Taylor Swift Hypes Team USA’s Figure Skating Trio In Epic Olympic Intro

Taylor Swift is seen leaving 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on December 10, 2025 in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Team USA’s women’s figure skating trio just got the ultimate pop star co sign.

The United States Olympic Team revealed that Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito will compete under the nickname “Blade Angels” and the introduction came from none other than Taylor Swift.

In a video posted by U.S. Figure Skating, Swift called the trio “three American showgirls on ice,” praising each athlete’s journey. She highlighted Glenn’s resilience, Liu’s return to skating on her own terms after stepping away following the 2022 Games, and Levito’s poetic connection to Milan, where her grandmother lives just minutes from the Olympic rink.

The Blade Angels will perform the Women’s Short Program on February 17 and the Free Skate on February 19 in Milan.

With triple axels, comeback stories, and Swift level hype, Team USA is bringing main character energy to the ice.