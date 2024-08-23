Taylor Swift Party at The Miami Marlins Game!

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Hey South Florida Swifties! Are you ready for a change of scenery? On Friday, September 6, the Miami Marlins host their first-ever postgame Taylor Swift-themed dance party at LoanDepot Park!

Event Details:

  • Date: Friday, September 6
  • Time: Dance party kicks off at 7:10 p.m.
  • Location: LoanDepot Park, Miami

The night promises to be filled with unforgettable moments, as DJ Swiftie, a nationally acclaimed DJ known for spinning all things Taylor Swift, takes center stage. Whether you’re in your “feels” or celebrating a euphoric main-character moment, DJ Swiftie will have a track to match your vibe, from every era of Taylor’s extensive discography. Whether you’re rocking out to “Reputation” or grooving to “Lover,” there’s something for every Swiftie.

Ticket Packages:

  • Field Access Package – $50
    Includes a regular seating game ticket for the Marlins vs. Phillies matchup (though honestly, who’s running around on the field might not be top of mind once the dance party starts!).
    On-field viewing behind VIP guests.
    Access to purchase water during the show.
  • VIP Package – $75
    All benefits of the Field Access Package.
    A seat in the Recess Sports Lounge during the game.
    Field access for the dance party, right near the stage.
    Themed cocktail and mocktail menu.
    A DJ Swiftie-signed poster and a glow wand.

Whether you’re coming for the game or the party—or both—LoanDepot Park is the place to be. So grab your tickets, channel your inner Swiftie, and prepare to shake it off on the field with fellow fans. It’s going to be a night full of fun, music, and unforgettable memories!

Don’t miss out—get your tickets and let’s make this an evening to remember!

