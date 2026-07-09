Taylor Swift Reportedly Offered a Billion Dollar Concert Residency

Taylor Swift performs onstage during 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour' at BC Place, Dec. 6, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Taylor Swift may not be done making music history just yet. According to a new report, the global superstar is being courted for what could become the most lucrative concert residency ever.

Industry sources claim Swift has been offered the chance to headline a long term residency at either Madison Square Garden in New York City or the Sphere in Las Vegas. While nothing has been confirmed, insiders believe the opportunity could add as much as $1 billion to her already massive fortune.

One source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice that Madison Square Garden has emerged as the frontrunner. The report even suggests that Swift’s recent wedding to Travis Kelce at the iconic venue may have helped strengthen the relationship, though the real focus is reportedly on future business.

Both venues have plenty of history with blockbuster residencies. Billy Joel’s legendary run at Madison Square Garden reportedly brought in more than $266 million over 104 performances, while Celine Dion’s Las Vegas residencies generated an estimated $681 million combined.

Insiders believe Swift could top both. One entertainment executive reportedly said she isn’t competing with Billy Joel or Celine Dion, she’s competing with herself, adding that if anyone can create the first billion dollar residency, it’s Taylor Swift.

For now, it’s all just speculation, but if Swift does decide to trade stadium tours for a residency, it could redefine what a concert residency looks like for a new generation of artists.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need