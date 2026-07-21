Think Twice Before Picking That Mango Because It Could Cost You $200

Mangoes are seen in a net during harvest on a farm, March 24, 2021, in Actopan, Veracruz state, Mexico. (Hector Quintanar/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE)

Mango season is one of the best parts of living in South Florida, but before you reach for that perfectly ripe fruit hanging over a fence, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has a warning.

The agency recently shared a video reminding residents that just because a mango is easy to grab doesn’t mean it’s yours to take.

According to the sheriff’s office, if a fruit tree is rooted on private property, the fruit belongs to the property owner, even if the branches stretch over a fence or hang near a sidewalk.

🍊🥭 See fruit growing over a fence or hanging near a sidewalk? It may be tempting, but that doesn’t mean it’s free for the picking!



If the tree is rooted on private property, the fruit belongs to the property owner. When in doubt, always ask before you pick.



Whether it’s… pic.twitter.com/7TO6Qh5ylb — Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (@MiamiDade_SO) July 16, 2026

The reminder points to Section 21-118 of the Miami-Dade County Code, which makes it illegal to pick fruit from private property, public property or any nursery without the owner’s permission.

That means the rule doesn’t just apply to fenced-in backyards. Fruit growing on trees in unfenced front yards or within public rights of way is also protected if you don’t have permission to take it.

If you’re caught picking fruit without permission, you could be hit with a $200 civil citation. In more serious situations, the incident could even lead to criminal theft charges.

So if you’re hoping to enjoy fresh mangoes this summer, make sure you get the property owner’s OK first. That sweet treat isn’t worth turning into an expensive mistake.