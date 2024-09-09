This Airport Has The Longest TSA Wait Times in America

If you’ve flown out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) recently, you might have noticed something frustratingly familiar: the security lines seem to stretch on forever. And it turns out, you’re not alone in feeling that way. According to a recent study, FLL is now officially the slowest airport in the nation when it comes to TSA security lines.

The Slowest of the Slow

Despite being smaller and generally easier to navigate than its larger neighbor, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale has earned a rather unenviable title. A study conducted by data collection experts SOAX has revealed that FLL’s TSA lines are the longest of any large airport hub in the country. On average, travelers at FLL spend a whopping 15 minutes and 27 seconds making their way through security before they can finally relax at their gate (or grab a drink at the Air Margaritaville bar).

To put that into perspective, the average wait time at FLL is a staggering 13 minutes and 19 seconds longer than the fastest airport, O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, which boasts the shortest average TSA wait times in the study. Another Florida airport, Tampa International, also doesn’t fare too well with a sluggish average TSA wait time of 10 minutes and 20 seconds, landing it at No. 11 on the list.

When to Avoid FLL

Timing your arrival at Fort Lauderdale Airport could make a big difference in your travel experience. According to the study, Wednesdays are the busiest days for security lines, while Mondays are the quietest. If you can, steer clear of arriving at 5 a.m. when the wait times peak at an average of 24 minutes and 51 seconds. On the flip side, arriving at 2 a.m. could be your best bet, with an almost nonexistent average wait time of just 34 seconds.

A Silver Lining?

There is some hope on the horizon for Fort Lauderdale’s beleaguered travelers. Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration allocated $50 million in funding to FLL—the largest grant given to any airport in the country. This substantial investment is aimed at improving connectivity between terminals, which should help streamline the security process by reducing the need for travelers to exit and re-enter security checkpoints.

The Competition

For those curious about how other major airports stack up, here’s a look at some of the other airports with lengthy security lines:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 15:06

15:06 Los Angeles International Airport: 14:29

14:29 San Diego International Airport: 14:14

14:14 John F. Kennedy International Airport: 12:54

12:54 Harry Reid International Airport: 12:01

12:01 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: 11:49

11:49 Salt Lake City International Airport: 11:39

11:39 San Francisco International Airport: 11:23

11:23 Baltimore/Washington International Airport: 10:31

In contrast, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, despite handling 10 million more passengers in 2023 than any other airport, has one of the shortest average security line times at just six minutes and five seconds. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport also stands out with the second-fastest wait times at three minutes and 49 seconds.