This Dog Just Tried To Join The Olympics And Honestly We Support It

Husky in snow
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Move over athletes. There was a surprise contender on the course in Lago di Tesero, Italy.

During a cross country ski race at the Winter Games, a two year old local dog named Nazgul broke free and sprinted onto the homestretch of the course, briefly stealing the spotlight from the competitors. Race officials quickly collared the adventurous pup and returned him safely to his nearby bed and breakfast home.

Some athletes were more confused than amused. Croatian skier Tena Hadzic admitted she wondered if she was hallucinating when she saw a dog running toward her on the snow.

Nazgul’s owner later explained the Czechoslovakian wolfdog likely followed them out of the house because he hates being left behind and always looks for people.

Thankfully, the unexpected cameo did not impact medal contenders. But if this had happened during the finals, it could have cost someone a podium moment.

Either way, Nazgul definitely won the internet.

