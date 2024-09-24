This Florida City Ranks As One Of The Worst For Rats

Rat

Rats are high: File photo. New Orleans' top police official said that rats have gotten into the evidence room and have been eating marijuana confiscated for evidence. (Wirestock/iStock )

By Ian James

Soooo according to Florida’s own Northwest Exterminating, rats are drawn to places that are messy or cluttered—basically, they’re just looking for leftover food and spills. They aren’t picky eaters either, which might explain why Miami was recently labeled as one of Florida’s dirtiest and most rat-infested cities.

In fact, the lawn care company LawnStarter ranked Miami as the 20th dirtiest city in the U.S. in 2024, using metrics like air quality, water cleanliness, and waste management. Miami’s not alone, though; cities like Coral Springs, Hollywood, and West Palm Beach also made the list. Plus, with Miami’s landfills expected to reach capacity by 2026, it seems like a good time to grab some extra garbage bags!

