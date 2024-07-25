This Movie Just Became The Highest Grossing Animated Movie of All Time!

World Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Inside Out 2" In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Characters from the film are seen during the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 10, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney/Pixar) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney/Pixar)

If there’s one thing stirring up joy at Disney and Pixar right now, it’s undoubtedly the phenomenal success of “Inside Out 2.” Breaking records left and right, this animated sequel has soared to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, surpassing even the beloved “Frozen 2.” According to Disney’s latest announcement, “Inside Out 2″ has raked in an astounding $1.46 billion worldwide, marking a monumental achievement in the realm of animated cinema.

Released just last month, “Inside Out 2″ wasted no time in making its mark. It crossed the $1 billion milestone a mere 19 days after its theatrical debut, setting a new record for the fastest animated film to reach this landmark. Now in its sixth week in theaters, the film shows no signs of slowing down, currently holding the prestigious title of the 13th highest-grossing film of all time.

Daniel Loria, editorial director at Box Office Pro, described the film’s global impact as unprecedented. “From Europe to Asia, the Middle East to the US, ‘Inside Out 2′ has shattered records everywhere it goes,” he remarked. The movie’s success is not just a win for Hollywood but a revitalization of the global box office, injecting a much-needed boost following a lackluster start to the summer season and lingering effects from last year’s industry strikes.

In Latin America alone, “Inside Out 2″ has become the highest-grossing film in several countries including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Uruguay, underlining its universal appeal and box office dominance. The film’s triumphant march continues as it prepares for its release in Japan, where early projections suggest it will continue its winning streak.

Loria drew parallels to the frenzy surrounding last summer’s “Barbenheimer” craze, noting that “Inside Out 2″ has effectively reignited enthusiasm across global theaters. This surge couldn’t have come at a better time, providing a much-needed morale boost for an industry that was grappling with uncertainty just months ago.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, emphasized the film’s pivotal role in reshaping the current movie landscape. “The record-breaking performance of ‘Inside Out 2′ has been incredibly important for movie theaters,” he stated. At a time when the summer box office was initially perceived as lackluster, this animated juggernaut has shifted perceptions and demonstrated the enduring power of quality storytelling.

Looking ahead, the anticipation for “Inside Out 2″ remains high as it prepares to captivate audiences in Japan and beyond. With its remarkable global success and unwavering popularity, this sequel has not only shattered records but also reaffirmed Disney and Pixar’s prowess in creating enduring cinematic magic.

As the summer unfolds and audiences flock to theaters worldwide, “Inside Out 2″ stands as a testament to the timeless appeal of animated storytelling and the boundless creativity of its creators. For Disney and Pixar, the overwhelming success of this sequel is not just a cause for celebration but a reminder of the enduring power of emotions—and the joy they bring to audiences everywhere.