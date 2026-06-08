This New Dating Trend Might Actually Make First Dates Less Stressful

For many singles, a first date is all about finding “the one.” But a growing number of Gen Z daters are taking a very different approach.

The latest dating trend is called “practice dating,” and the goal isn’t necessarily to find a soulmate. Instead, it’s about gaining experience, building confidence and becoming more comfortable meeting new people.

The concept involves going on dates with people you might not normally consider your type. Supporters of the trend say removing the pressure of finding a perfect romantic match can make dating feel more relaxed and enjoyable.

Dating personality Serena Kerrigan recently discussed the idea, noting that dating profiles and photos rarely tell the full story about a person. Someone who doesn’t immediately catch your attention online may surprise you once you meet face to face.

Rather than viewing every first date as a potential path to marriage, practice dating encourages singles to focus on improving their conversation skills, learning what they want in a partner and becoming more confident in social situations.

Of course, advocates stress that honesty is important. The goal isn’t to lead anyone on or use people for personal growth. Instead, it’s about approaching dating with curiosity and openness.

Whether it sounds like a smart way to build confidence or just another dating trend destined for social media debates, practice dating is quickly gaining attention among younger singles looking to take some of the pressure out of modern romance.