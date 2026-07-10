This South Florida Business Takes Care of Every Dog Owner’s Least Favorite Chore

Let’s be honest. Cleaning up after your dog is probably one of the least enjoyable parts of being a pet owner. But for one South Florida entrepreneur, it’s turned into a booming business.

Gianni Russo is the owner and sole employee of Scoopy Doodz, a pet waste removal service that travels to homes throughout Broward, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties to keep backyards clean.

Russo takes sanitation seriously. Before entering each yard, he puts disposable boot covers over his shoes to avoid tracking anything between properties. He also follows a methodical pattern while cleaning to make sure no surprises are left behind.

His customers say the service is worth every penny. Starting at $18 per visit, Scoopy Doodz helps busy homeowners avoid one of the most dreaded household chores while keeping their yards cleaner and safer for both pets and people.

Russo also keeps an eye out for potential issues while he’s working. He says quickly removing pet waste can help reduce nitrogen burn spots in grass caused by dog urine and waste. After every stop, he disinfects all of his equipment before heading to the next home.

The business has grown almost entirely through word of mouth, with customers praising Russo’s thorough work and friendly personality. Some admit they were initially embarrassed about hiring someone to clean up after their dogs, but Russo says there’s no reason to feel that way.

For many pet owners, it’s simply one less chore to worry about and one more reason to enjoy spending time in a clean backyard with their four-legged friends.