This South Florida City Just Got Named One Of The Worst For Valentine’s Day

Love might be in the air but apparently it depends on your zip code.

WalletHub just ranked 100 of the largest cities in the country to find out which ones deliver the best Valentine’s Day experience without absolutely torching your bank account. They looked at 25 different factors including how many florists, jewelers, and chocolate shops each city has per capita, the price of a three course dinner for two, and even the weather. Because nothing kills romance faster than windburn and a $200 pasta.

Topping the list was San Francisco, followed by San Diego, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Seattle.

But here’s where it gets very South Florida.

Hialeah ranked dead last for Valentine’s Day.

Yes. Hialeah.

Now before anyone’s tia starts throwing chancletas, let’s be real. Miami does romance differently. We do sunset dinners on the water. We do roses from the corner flower shop that somehow look like they cost triple. We do cafecito dates that turn into midnight dancing. Romance here is loud, passionate, and probably comes with reggaeton in the background.

WalletHub’s numbers might say Hialeah is the least romantic, but anyone who has seen a Miami couple argue in Spanish and then make up five minutes later knows love here is just… dramatic.

So whether you are booking a fancy dinner in Brickell, watching the sunset in Key Biscayne, or grabbing croquetas and calling it a date, remember this. In Miami, we do not need a ranking to tell us how to celebrate love.