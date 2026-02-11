This South Florida City Just Got Named One Of The Worst For Valentine’s Day

Love, luxury, and a little bit of weird: Goop’s 2026 Valentine’s picks (ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Love might be in the air but apparently it depends on your zip code.

WalletHub just ranked 100 of the largest cities in the country to find out which ones deliver the best Valentine’s Day experience without absolutely torching your bank account. They looked at 25 different factors including how many florists, jewelers, and chocolate shops each city has per capita, the price of a three course dinner for two, and even the weather. Because nothing kills romance faster than windburn and a $200 pasta.

Topping the list was San Francisco, followed by San Diego, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Seattle.

But here’s where it gets very South Florida.

Hialeah ranked dead last for Valentine’s Day.

Yes. Hialeah.

Now before anyone’s tia starts throwing chancletas, let’s be real. Miami does romance differently. We do sunset dinners on the water. We do roses from the corner flower shop that somehow look like they cost triple. We do cafecito dates that turn into midnight dancing. Romance here is loud, passionate, and probably comes with reggaeton in the background.

WalletHub’s numbers might say Hialeah is the least romantic, but anyone who has seen a Miami couple argue in Spanish and then make up five minutes later knows love here is just… dramatic.

So whether you are booking a fancy dinner in Brickell, watching the sunset in Key Biscayne, or grabbing croquetas and calling it a date, remember this. In Miami, we do not need a ranking to tell us how to celebrate love.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need