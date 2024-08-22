This South Florida City Ranked in Top 100 Cleanest Streets in America

Pedestrians cross a street, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in downtown Boston. The city is hoping a new program will encourage the conversion of underused downtown office buildings into residential use by offering building owners tax incentives. The push mirrors office-to-housing conversion efforts in other cities trying to breathe life back into downtown business districts that emptied out during the coronavirus pandemic and may never fully recover. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)

For those familiar with Florida’s vibrant streets like International Drive and 7th Avenue, here’s a fun twist: Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard has just been named Florida’s cleanest street! This recognition comes from Waste Removal USA, which surveyed 3,000 people to rank the top 100 cleanest streets in the U.S. Las Olas Boulevard landed at number 100—an impressive feat!

What makes Las Olas Boulevard so special? It’s more than just a pretty street. Known as a “shopper’s paradise,” it boasts a fantastic mix of shopping, dining, and art. Plus, it runs alongside the stunning Intracoastal Waterway and features luxurious million-dollar homes. The boulevard’s charm doesn’t go unnoticed, with over 6,600 TripAdvisor reviews averaging 4.5 stars. Visitors love its beauty, variety, and laid-back atmosphere.

So next time you’re in Fort Lauderdale, take a stroll down Las Olas Boulevard. It’s not only the cleanest street in Florida but also a delightful destination you’ll want to experience for yourself.