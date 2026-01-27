This Woman Threw Her Husband a Surprise 30th Birthday Party at Costco

Nothing says “welcome to your 30s” quite like a Costco pizza party, and honestly, we respect it.

That’s exactly what 26-year-old Ally Putnam pulled off when she surprised her husband Max with a low-key, big-hearted birthday celebration at the Costco food court. The Memphis-based mom documented the moment on TikTok, where the video quickly took off, racking up more than 70,000 likes in just a few days.

Ally told People the idea wasn’t entirely original, but it felt personal. During Max’s years in medical school — and now his first year of residency — the couple leaned into simple joys. Costco pizza nights became date nights, and somewhere between the soda cups and $1.99 slices, the store earned a special place in their hearts.

So for Max’s 30th, Ally sold him on what sounded like a painfully unglamorous dinner plan. What he didn’t know? She’d secretly invited his friends — all fellow residents — to “accidentally” run into them aisle by aisle. By the third surprise encounter, Max knew the jig was up, and the group ended the night clinking soda cups over pizza.

Beyond the laughs, the video struck a chord because it was real. Ally shared that she began posting on TikTok to find community as a young mom, and it’s since grown into something bigger — equal parts connection, chaos, and charm.

No velvet ropes. No bottle service. Just love, laughter, and Costco pizza — very South Florida energy, honestly.