Thousands of Free FIFA World Cup Tickets Are Being Given to Veterans and First Responders

Temporary fencing with FIFA World Cup 2026 signage is set up outside SoFi Stadium, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Veterans, active-duty military members and first responders could soon be heading to the FIFA World Cup for free.

A new partnership between Bank of America, FIFA and Vet Tix will provide more than 4,500 complimentary tickets to eligible veterans, military personnel, first responders and their families living in or near World Cup host cities across the United States.

The ticket giveaway is valued at approximately $2.25 million and will include matches throughout the entire tournament, from the group stage all the way to the World Cup Final.

Tickets will be distributed through Vet Tix and 1st Tix, with availability beginning with the second match played in the United States during the tournament.

Organizers also announced that 250 tickets will be set aside specifically for U.S. Men’s National Team matches as part of celebrations surrounding America’s 250th anniversary.

Honorably discharged veterans and current military members can register through Vet Tix, while current and retired first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, registered nurses and 911 dispatchers, can sign up through 1st Tix.

Eligibility will be verified through ID.me, and registered members will receive email notifications when tickets become available in their area.

With Miami set to host several FIFA World Cup matches, including the tournament’s bronze medal match, this could be an incredible opportunity for South Florida veterans and first responders to experience one of the world’s biggest sporting events at no cost.