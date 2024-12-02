Throw Your Cucumbers Away! Salmonella Found In Several Batches in Florida

Cucumbers recalled
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A salmonella scare has prompted the recall of whole cucumbers shipped to 13 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces, the FDA announced. SunFed Produce, an Arizona-based company, issued the recall for cucumbers sold between October 12 and November 26. These products were distributed to states including California, Texas, and New York, and Canadian provinces like Alberta and Ontario.

The FDA and CDC report 68 cases of salmonella illnesses, with 18 hospitalizations but no deaths. Symptoms, including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, may appear six hours to six days after exposure. Vulnerable groups, such as young children and seniors, face higher risks.

SunFed urges consumers to check for recalled cucumbers and dispose of them immediately. Surfaces and utensils that contacted the produce should be thoroughly cleaned. If you’re uncertain, contact your retailer or call SunFed’s hotline at (888) 542-5849.

The company’s president, Craig Slate, stated, “Food safety and consumer health have been our priorities for over 30 years.” If you feel unwell after consuming cucumbers, consult your healthcare provider.

Stay informed and take precautions to protect your health.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!