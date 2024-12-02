Throw Your Cucumbers Away! Salmonella Found In Several Batches in Florida

A salmonella scare has prompted the recall of whole cucumbers shipped to 13 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces, the FDA announced. SunFed Produce, an Arizona-based company, issued the recall for cucumbers sold between October 12 and November 26. These products were distributed to states including California, Texas, and New York, and Canadian provinces like Alberta and Ontario.

The FDA and CDC report 68 cases of salmonella illnesses, with 18 hospitalizations but no deaths. Symptoms, including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, may appear six hours to six days after exposure. Vulnerable groups, such as young children and seniors, face higher risks.

SunFed urges consumers to check for recalled cucumbers and dispose of them immediately. Surfaces and utensils that contacted the produce should be thoroughly cleaned. If you’re uncertain, contact your retailer or call SunFed’s hotline at (888) 542-5849.

The company’s president, Craig Slate, stated, “Food safety and consumer health have been our priorities for over 30 years.” If you feel unwell after consuming cucumbers, consult your healthcare provider.

Stay informed and take precautions to protect your health.