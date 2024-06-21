TikToker says she charged fellow mom money for a playdate!

TikToker Shay Nanigans is causing quite the stir after saying she charged another mother $15 to pay for the expenses incurred during their daughters’ playdate— which is all fine and dandy until you see what the charges consisted of.

Shay charged $1 each for chalk, applesauce, fruit, yogurt consumed during the playdate. Not to mention she charged her for “sitting on the couch, wear and tear,” as well as $3 for the child’s three trips to her bathroom. She also added on $5 because the little girl in question broke an LOL doll.

The Tiktoker admitted the video was made to create “Rage Bait” and clearly it worked! The mothers of TikTok were not having it with Shay as they disagreed with this whole video!



