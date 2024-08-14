Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren and more participate in Amplifyd’s New Charity Auction!

Amplifyd Signature Series - 12” Trance Classics (Amplifyd)

By Martica Lopez

Amplifyd has teamed up with some of the most iconic DJ legends of all time like Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren etc. to raise funds for charities including WWF and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Amplifyd’s Signature Series - 12″ Trance Classics features over 50 autographed records and each artist has selected a favorite charity, with all proceeds from the auction of their autographed 12″ vinyl trance classics going directly to these causes.

The auction kicks off on August 12, 2024, and runs until September 8, 2024.


Explore some of the auction items here!






Some of the most iconic DJ legends of all time

