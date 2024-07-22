TODAY is the Deadline to Register to Vote For Floridians!

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Fellow Floridians, the clock is ticking! If you want to make your voice heard in the upcoming primary election on August 20th, you need to act fast. The deadline to register to vote TODAY—Monday, July 22nd.

Why does this date matter so much? Well, in Florida, it’s not just about registering to vote. Today is also your last opportunity to switch your party affiliation if you want to participate in your party’s primary.

Here’s the deal: Florida operates as a closed primary state. This means that only registered voters affiliated with a particular political party can vote in that party’s primary election. If you’re not registered with a party, you won’t be able to cast a vote in the primary.

So, whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or aligned with another party, make sure you’re registered correctly and in time. Your vote counts, and it’s crucial to ensure your voice is heard on the issues and candidates that matter most to you.

How can you register or update your registration? It’s simple—just click HERE to get started. The online registration process is quick and straightforward, designed to make sure every eligible voter can participate in our democratic process.

Take a few minutes today to check your registration status, update any necessary information, or register for the first time if you’re eligible. Your vote is your voice—let’s make it count in the upcoming primary election!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!