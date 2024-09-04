Top 5 Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs are ALL in Florida!

In Weak Economy, Boat Dumping In Miami Waterways Increases MIAMI - APRIL 22: The city of Miami skyline seen from the ocean on April 22, 2009 in Miami, Florida. Though it is hard for law enforcement officers to determine which boats have been abandoned unless they wash-up on shore or are a navigational hazard the downturn in the economy has shown that derelict/abandoned boats are becoming more of a problem from California to Maine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With Hispanic Heritage Month just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to recognize the cities that are paving the way for Hispanic entrepreneurs. According to WalletHub’s latest report, these cities are leading the way in 2024:

Top 5 Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs:

1. Pembroke Pines, FL

2. Orlando, FL

3. Fort Lauderdale, FL

4. Port St. Lucie, FL

5. Miami, FL

These cities were ranked based on key factors like the share of Hispanic-owned businesses, entrepreneurship rates, and income growth for Hispanic residents. Florida dominates the list, showing that our state is a hotspot for new Hispanic-owned businesses.

But it’s not just Florida—cities across the U.S. are stepping up. From Albuquerque, NM, to Laredo, TX, opportunities for Hispanic entrepreneurs are growing.