The Top 5 Richest Females In Music

Let’s play a little game! Before you cheat. How many powerful women can you name on the richest women in the music industry list? I only got 2 right, Taylor Swift & Beyonce. Any other guesses?
Think of all the music, merchandise, concert tours, movies and more. Combined these women could probably buy every house on Star Island! BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift isn’t #1!
Here are the Top 5 via Pubity... how many did you get right?
#5 Celine Dion $550 Million
#4 Beyonce $760 Million
#3 Madonna $850 Million
#2 Taylor Swift $1.3 Billion
#1 Rihanna $1.4 Billion