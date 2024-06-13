The Top 5 Richest Females In Music

Taylor Swift concert baby FILE PHOTO: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

Let’s play a little game! Before you cheat. How many powerful women can you name on the richest women in the music industry list? I only got 2 right, Taylor Swift & Beyonce. Any other guesses?

Think of all the music, merchandise, concert tours, movies and more. Combined these women could probably buy every house on Star Island! BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift isn’t #1!

Here are the Top 5 via Pubity... how many did you get right?

#5 Celine Dion $550 Million

Celine Dion through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

#4 Beyonce $760 Million

#3 Madonna $850 Million

Madonna: The pop superstar performed in front of a record crowd in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. (Pablo Porciuincula/AFP via Getty Images)

#2 Taylor Swift $1.3 Billion

StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A)

#1 Rihanna $1.4 Billion