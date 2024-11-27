Top Black Friday Retailers for 2024!

Whether you’re hitting the stores or shopping from home for Black Friday, WalletHub released its report on the Best Places to Shop on Black Friday in 2024 to help them maximize their savings this holiday season.

Here is the Top Black Friday Deals You Can’t Miss:

1. JCPenney – With discounts up to 76.2% , this is the place to find everything from jewelry to appliances. You can even score a diamond ring for a fraction of the price!

2. Macy’s – Offering up to 57.1% off, Macy’s is a must for fashion, jewelry, and home decor. Their jewelry discounts are as high as 70%!

3. Target – Discounts averaging 28.65%* make Target a great option for tech gadgets, home goods, and holiday décor.

4. Best Buy– Tech lovers, Best Buy is your go-to with discounts on everything from TVs to laptops, averaging 28.43% off.

Online vs. In-Store: What’s Best?

Whether you’re hitting Sawgrass, Dadeland or shopping from your couch, there’s no wrong way to go. For those who love the thrill of in-person shopping, get there early to snag the best deals. Prefer online? Set up alerts for deals dropping at midnight and avoid the crowds!