Trader Joe’s Frozen Chicken Fried Rice Recalled Over Possible Glass Contamination

Millions of pounds of Trader Joe's chicken fried rice have been recalled.

Check your freezer.

A Portland based company, Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., is recalling nearly 3.4 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide and in Canada due to possible glass contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The recall includes Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice sold in 20 ounce plastic bags with best by dates ranging from September 8 through November 17, 2026. The affected products are stamped with establishment number P 18356 inside the USDA inspection mark.

Ajinomoto also recalled six pack boxes of Yakitori Chicken with Japanese Style Rice with best by dates from September 9 to November 12, 2026. Those items were sold only in Canada.

The issue surfaced after four customers reported finding glass in the product. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product and to discard it or return it to the store for a refund.