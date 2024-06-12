Trending Times

Internet Trends are all over the place lately

By Ian James

Trending Tik Toks, trending videos, and popular Instagram reels are all that nowadays in this era of technology. So naturally, I had to get involved with my family and my newly adopted son/dog Thor! There is this internet trend going viral that requires each family to put their hands in the middle, like a sports team, and see if the dog picks up on it, and places his paw in too! Of course, me and my family tired it with Thor! Check it out!

Ian and his family doing the "hands in" trend (Hits973)

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!