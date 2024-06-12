Trending Times

Trending Tik Toks, trending videos, and popular Instagram reels are all that nowadays in this era of technology. So naturally, I had to get involved with my family and my newly adopted son/dog Thor! There is this internet trend going viral that requires each family to put their hands in the middle, like a sports team, and see if the dog picks up on it, and places his paw in too! Of course, me and my family tired it with Thor! Check it out!

Ian and his family doing the "hands in" trend (Hits973)