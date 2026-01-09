Trevor Lawrence Goes Viral After Letting a Fan Squat Him Outside a Jacksonville Bar

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 04: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates looks on after defeating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 at EverBank Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Trevor Lawrence is already a hero in Jacksonville for leading the Jacksonville Jaguars back to the playoffs. Now he’s going viral for something that definitely was not on the game plan.

A simple night out turned unforgettable for Natasha Lane, a disabled veteran who ran into Lawrence while waiting outside a Jacksonville bar. Instead of asking for a photo, Lane asked a much bolder question. She wanted to squat him.

Lawrence, understandably stunned, made sure she was serious. She was. Lane proceeded to do five full squats with the Jaguars quarterback on her shoulders, casually setting a new personal record in the process.

Afterward, the two grabbed a photo, hung out with teammates, and Lane posted the video online, where it quickly took off. She says if she ever sees him again, she already knows what she’ll ask next. A rematch, with better form.

Lawrence, meanwhile, is back in football mode as the Jaguars prepare to face the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Wild Card round.

