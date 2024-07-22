Tua Tagovailoa gets a New Look

SPORTS-FBN-DOLPHINS-INJURIES-MI Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sets up to pass during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Miami Herald/TNS)

The talk of Tua Tagovailoa’s offseason has centered on the lack of a new contract to lock down the Dolphins quarterback. At least, that was before Tua showed off a brand new glow-up look in a recent team photo session. Gone were the pinchable cheeks and love handles to which fans had grown accustomed, and in their place stood a svelte, almost unrecognizable version of the star.

Tua showcased a slimmed-down physique, clean-shaven mug, a sleek new hairstyle, and Hollywood-worthy dental work, making him look as much like a movie star as he does like a football player. Though the team photos released this week drove home the new look, Tua teased it in June when he met with reporters during mini-camp. At that time, he claimed he had dropped some pounds because he wanted to be lighter on his feet and extend plays. Tua’s look is reminiscent of his days playing at Alabama. It’ll be interesting to see if his mobility improves in line with his stated plan.

Predictably, the internet had a field day with Tua’s makeover, with one fan claiming his curly locks and shaka gestures reminded them of a character from the movie Moana.

Moana or Marino, Dolphins fans want a Super Bowl ring. Tua could cover his face in tattoos and change his number to 99 and nobody will skip a beat in cheering on Sundays if the Dolphins win.

Hilariously, talking heads have gone from claiming Tua was too chubby to play quarterback to now opining that he’s too skinny to hold up for an entire season under center. The latest of this opinion is from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, saying Tua is “too skinny to survive the physical demands of playing quarterback in the NFL.” Too fat. Too skinny. Never just right. Tua — he’s just like us! If he’s feeling disillusioned by the focus on his weight and appearance, the sentiment might’ve surfaced when a reporter asked him, “What are you down to?” “I don’t know,” Tagovailoa responded. “Whatever I’m down to.”

Memes, tweets, and Instagram posts aside, Tua’s new look coincides with fans and media members alike weighing in on whether the Dolphins franchise quarterback will remain in Miami long-term as he and his agents seek to sign a contract extension worth upward of $275 million before the season begins.

Tua is expected to demand roughly $50 million a season for five or six years. His new contact — if Chris Grier and the Dolphins deliver it to him — might mirror the deal the Jacksonville Jaguars handed Trevor Lawrence that pays him a total of $275 million, $142 million of which is fully guaranteed. With training camp just around the corner, all eyes will be on Tua to see how his offseason transformation impacts his game and whether his new contract finally gets signed.