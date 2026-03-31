Tyler Perry Tried to Help TSA Workers With $1K Gift Cards… Now They’re Being Forced to Give Them Bac

FILE - Tyler Perry arrives at the BET Awards, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

This one just feels… rough.

Tyler Perry tried to do something genuinely nice for TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and somehow it still turned into a mess.

With TSA employees working for weeks without pay during the government shutdown, Perry showed up ready to help… like really help. He originally tried handing out cash, but was immediately told that’s a no-go because of federal rules.

So he pivoted. His team went through the proper channels and came back with $1,000 gift cards for workers instead.

Great idea, right? Wrong.

After some employees had already received (and even used) the gift cards, they were told they now have to return them.

Yeah… imagine finally catching a break during a shutdown, only to be told “actually, never mind.”

The gift had reportedly been a huge morale boost for workers who are struggling to cover basic expenses. Now it’s just adding another layer of stress.

No drama, no scandal… just a good deed that somehow got stuck in red tape.