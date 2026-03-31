Tyler Perry Tried to Help TSA Workers With $1K Gift Cards… Now They’re Being Forced to Give Them Bac

Tyler Perry Sexual Misconduct FILE - Tyler Perry arrives at the BET Awards, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

This one just feels… rough.

Tyler Perry tried to do something genuinely nice for TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and somehow it still turned into a mess.

With TSA employees working for weeks without pay during the government shutdown, Perry showed up ready to help… like really help. He originally tried handing out cash, but was immediately told that’s a no-go because of federal rules.

So he pivoted. His team went through the proper channels and came back with $1,000 gift cards for workers instead.

Great idea, right? Wrong.

After some employees had already received (and even used) the gift cards, they were told they now have to return them.

Yeah… imagine finally catching a break during a shutdown, only to be told “actually, never mind.”

The gift had reportedly been a huge morale boost for workers who are struggling to cover basic expenses. Now it’s just adding another layer of stress.

No drama, no scandal… just a good deed that somehow got stuck in red tape.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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