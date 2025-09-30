Tyreek Hill’s Injury Sends Shockwaves Through Miami

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miami’s worst nightmare just became reality: Tyreek Hill is down, and it’s serious.

On Monday night, the Dolphins’ superstar wideout didn’t just tweak something—he dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hill is still in the hospital and heading into surgery today. At 31, this isn’t just a setback… it’s a hurricane-level blow.

Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed what every Fins fan feared: this isn’t your run-of-the-mill kneecap pop. A full dislocation with ligament damage is brutal. Translation? No “Cheetah” speed on Sundays anytime soon.

For Miami, losing Hill feels like South Beach with no sunshine—suddenly everything looks a lot darker. The guy who turned Hard Rock Stadium into a weekly track meet might not be sprinting back this season, or maybe ever at the same speed.

Fins fans, grab a cafecito. It’s going to be a long one.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

