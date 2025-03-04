Ultra Miami 2025: The Complete Running Order Revealed!

Ultra Music Festival in Miami is back and bigger than ever for its 25th anniversary! Can you believe there are only 24 days left to the biggest EDM festival of the year? This year, Ultra is set to bring another year of heart-pounding bass and unforgettable performances to Bayfront Park.

While the exact set times aren’t out just yet, we do know who’s headlining each day. On Friday, Dom Dolla and John Summit will close out the Ultra Main Stage, Saturday will feature Hardwell, and Sunday will end with the legendary Martin Garrix. And don’t miss appearances from Tiësto, Alesso, Afrojack, Skrillex, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Zedd, and many more!

Ultra 2025 tickets are flying fast—98% of them are already sold out! General Admission tickets are $449.95 plus fees.

And for those who want to go all in, the VIP experience may be sold out, but don’t panic—you can still snag a VIP table! If you’re looking to live it up like a true VIP, this is your chance. Booking a table through TAO Hospitality Group gets you a private check-in, a red carpet escort, and dedicated service with bottles and deals that are perfect for you and your crew. Not to mention, you’ll get the ultimate entrance with a boat ride into Bayfront Park. Trust me, it’s the way to roll at Ultra.

Stay tuned for more details on set times as we get closer to the event. The countdown to the biggest party of the year is officially on!