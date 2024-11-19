Ultra Music Festival 2025: Phase 2 Lineup is Here!

Ultra Music Festival is leveling up for its 25th anniversary, taking over Bayfront Park in Miami from March 28-30, 2025. The second phase of the lineup has arrived, adding even more firepower to the already stacked list of artists.

Joining the impressive list of headliners are Gryffin, Knife Party, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and live sets from Stephan Bodzin and Joris Voorn. These powerhouse acts are set to bring their unforgettable performances to Ultra’s 25th celebration.

Tickets are on sale now—secure yours today and be part of the biggest electronic music event of the year!\







