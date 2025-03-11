Ultra Music Festival: Skip the Traffic with Extended Metrorail Hours

By Martica Lopez

Heading to Ultra Music Festival? Miami-Dade Transit is making it easier for you to get to Bayfront Park without the parking headache. From March 28 to 29, Metrorail will run from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., and on March 30, it’ll go until midnight. Trains will run every 30 minutes, with quick 15-minute intervals between Earlington Heights and Dadeland South.

Flying in? The Orange Line from Miami International Airport will take you straight to Government Center. From there, hop on the free Metromover Inner Loop to Bayfront Park!

The cost is just $2.25 for a one-way fare or $5.65 for a One-Day Pass, and you can pay with EASY Cards, mobile apps, or contactless debit/credit cards.

Parking is also available at Metrorail garages for just $4.50 a day.

Leave the traffic behind and let Miami-Dade Transit get you to Ultra stress-free!

