Ultra Music Festival’s Sustainability Program Sets New Records in 2026!

Ultra Music Festival is celebrating a major milestone off the dance floor.

Following its sold out 2026 event at Bayfront Park in Miami, Ultra announced that its Mission: Home sustainability program achieved its most successful year to date, launching a record 65 environmental and community initiatives across the festival weekend.

One of the biggest accomplishments came from the RESISTANCE Cove Stage, which became the first stage at a major electronic music festival in the United States to operate using a zero emission battery powered system. Ultra says the initiative prevented nearly 19,000 pounds of carbon emissions during the three day event.

The festival also set a new waste diversion record, keeping more than 114,000 pounds of waste out of landfills through expanded recycling, composting, and donation efforts. Ultra also introduced a reusable souvenir cup program that replaced 4,000 disposable cups throughout the weekend.

Since launching in 2019, Ultra Music Festival’s Mission: Home program has educated more than 9.1 million people worldwide, diverted more than 500,000 pounds of waste from landfills, and eliminated more than 3.2 million single use plastic items.

While fans come to Miami for the music, Mission: Home continues to show how Ultra Music Festival is working to make a positive impact on the local community and the environment long after the final set ends.