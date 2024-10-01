Ultra Unveils Phase 1 Lineup for their 25th Anniversary in Miami!

Not gonna lie, I’m hyped about the Phase 1 lineup for Ultra Music Festival’s 25th anniversary! Mark your calendars for March 28-30, 2025, at Bayfront Park—this is the EDM event of the year!

We’re in for a treat with the first-ever Anyma B2B Solomun performance and a world-exclusive deadmau5 b2b and Pendulum set. Plus, Above & Beyond is back for the first time since 2018, and Axwell is headlining solo for the first time. Plus, Dom Dolla and John Summit will headline the mainstage for their inaugural festival performance! Talk about epic!

The underground scene shines with Carl Cox debuting a new live show, and we’ll also see the introduction of a psytrance stage curated by Vini Vici Alteza Records.

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend packed with iconic performances and fresh talent. Whether you’re a festival pro or a first-timer, Ultra 2025 is the place to be.