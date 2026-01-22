Universal Orlando Is Replacing Rip Ride Rockit With a Fast & Furious Roller Coaster

It’s official. Universal Orlando Resort is adding a brand new thrill ride inspired by the Fast & Furious franchise.

The park announced Tuesday that Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. The new high-speed coaster promises a 360-degree drifting sensation and a massive 170-foot vertical spike, nearly 17 stories tall.

The reveal followed a cryptic teaser posted Monday featuring a frozen speedometer and the sound of a revving engine.

Universal also confirmed that Fast & Furious Supercharged will permanently close in 2027 to make room for the new attraction.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is scheduled to open at Universal Studios Florida sometime in 2027.