US Soccer Star Cleared To Play After FIFA Overturns World Cup Suspension

United States' Folarin Balogun (20) fouls Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4), resulting in a red card go Balogun, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

One of the biggest controversies of the FIFA World Cup just got even bigger.

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun will be eligible to play against Belgium in the Round of 16 after FIFA unexpectedly lifted his automatic one match suspension following a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun, who leads the United States with three goals in the tournament, was sent off after a video review determined he stepped awkwardly on an opponent’s ankle during the Americans’ Round of 32 victory. The red card automatically carried a one game suspension.

But on Sunday, FIFA reversed course, announcing that Balogun’s suspension would be deferred under a one year probationary period, allowing him to suit up against Belgium.

According to reports, President Donald Trump personally called FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the match and asked FIFA to review the decision. Trump later praised FIFA on social media, saying the organization had corrected what he called “a great injustice.”

The decision has sparked backlash across the soccer world.

Belgium’s soccer federation said it was “astonished” by the ruling and is exploring its legal options. Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia questioned the integrity of the decision, saying it was unlike anything he had seen in World Cup history.

England manager Thomas Tuchel also raised concerns, wondering whether future yellow and red cards could now be challenged if similar exceptions are made.

U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino defended FIFA’s decision, arguing Balogun’s red card was unfair from the beginning. American captain Christian Pulisic echoed those thoughts, saying there had been more dangerous tackles throughout the tournament that did not receive the same punishment.

The United States is looking to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, and having Balogun available is a major boost. The Monaco striker has already scored three goals during the tournament and has become one of the Americans’ biggest offensive threats.

Whether FIFA’s unprecedented decision becomes a one time exception or changes how future suspensions are handled remains one of the biggest questions heading into the next round.