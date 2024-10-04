Use of Condoms Drops Among Young People!

Alright, we need to chat—condom use is seriously slipping among young adults. A new report says fewer people are using them, and it’s got experts raising their eyebrows. Why? Blame it on a lack of sex ed in schools, less worry about STIs, and medical advances that help prevent pregnancy.

Surprisingly, younger generations are also less likely to be getting busy compared to the past. But the CDC still wants to remind everyone: condoms are key when it comes to protecting yourself from disease.

So, stay smart out there. Safety never goes out of style!