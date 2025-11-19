Vicky Bakery Brings Back Its Beloved Havana Club Rum Cake for the Holidays

Vicky Bakery (WFTV)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The holidays in South Florida just got a whole lot sweeter. Vicky Bakery is officially bringing back its fan-favorite collaboration with the real Havana Club: the iconic rum cake that locals wait all year for. The limited-time dessert returns November 15, with pre-orders already open.

This rich, festive cake blends two historic recipes — Vicky Bakery’s original formula from the 1930s and the Arechabala family’s classic Havana Club rum cake recipe from the 1950s. Together, they create a warm, nostalgic flavor that’s perfect for the season.

“When you think about the holidays in South Florida, rum cake is simply part of it,” said Giovanny Gutierrez, national brand ambassador for Havana Club Rum. “Bringing it back with Vicky Bakery feels like celebrating a tradition that connects us all.”

The eight-inch cake serves eight to ten people and has built a loyal following thanks to its buttery, rum-soaked texture and “taste of home” feel. Prices range from $39.99 to $49.99.

Pre-orders can be placed by calling or visiting any Vicky Bakery location across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

